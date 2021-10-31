I sampled the tastiest vegan ice cream in London, and it’s available for delivery throughout the UK.

Ice cream and ‘food porn’ videos on Instagram are two of my favorite things.

While scrolling through Instagram one day, I came across a video of a hot chocolate with a marshmallow topping that looked wonderful.

I went on a downward spiral, as I’m sure many of you have. Chin Chin was one of the first people I met.

Chin Chin is a beautiful ice cream shop in London that I had to visit while I was last in the city.

I arrived with my suitcase slung over my shoulder, eager to eat the vegan cookie dough and ice cream I’d been fantasizing about.

When I walked in, there were just two other customers in the shop besides myself. But, based on what I’d seen online, it seemed like a destination worth seeing.

As a result, I went up to the counter and placed an order for a griddled cookie dough with vegan praline ice cream.

It was wonderful, the kind of meal that I just gobbled without pausing to catch my breath.

I couldn’t help but be unhappy that I was returning home at all as I stared at my little empty dish.

So I was ecstatic to learn that you can purchase this exact cookie dough and ice cream and have it delivered to your home.

They even have the same amazing hot chocolate starter with marshmallow that initially lured me in.

The ice cream is distributed on Fridays across the country, with the exception of Northern Ireland and the Highlands, and is delivered with dry ice, so it must be handled gently.

With nearly two scoops in each tub, I felt like I was back in Chin Chin without leaving my house.

When ordering online, you may choose from a wider choice of flavors, including my personal favorites, Salty Hazelnut Praline, Pandan (which is also gluten free), and Banana Milk.

However, there are dairy options, some of which include egg and dairy and others which do not. The flavors are incredible, and while some may appear weird at first, they’re well worth trying.

Burnt Butter Caramel, Tonka Bean, Valrhona Chocolate, Coffee & Olive Oil, Purple Popcorn, and Mozzarella Cherry are among the flavors available.