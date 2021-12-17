‘I remember him’ – Antonio Conte makes Mohamed Salah admission ahead of Tottenham vs Liverpool.

Antonio Conte says Tottenham are ‘ready to play’ on Sunday against Liverpool after nearly two weeks without a game due to Covid- related issues.

Spurs saw their mathces against Rennes and Brighton & Hove Albion postponed last week following a number of positive tests at Hotspur Way.

Then Thursday’s game away to Leicester City was also called off by the Premier League after positive Covid cases at the Midlands club.

And although Conte is ready to return to action, he has admitted that he is currently paying ‘great attention’ to his players, with some only returning to training from self-isolation in the last few days.

He said via football.london : “My thoughts are we are ready to follow the rules and I think it’s the most important thing. If there are the rules, then for sure the rules have to be the same for all the teams.

“For this reason, we are ready to follow the rules and we are ready to play, and we’re ready to do what the others tell us to do.”

Conte then continued: “When the players are back from Covid, for sure you have to pay great attention.

“You can’t give them the same charge of work as other players. You have to pay attention. If you want everything very soon, you risk injuries. In this situation you have to take the risk and at the same time pay great attention.

“They need time to be fit. Also, before picking the starting XI you have to take into consideration all of this. For instance, to start with one player and after 60 or 70 minutes change him with one player who had Covid.

“In this situation, it’s important to have patience and take the right risk. Every one of us would like to pick the best players, the best starting XI, but at the same time you need to understand they need a bit of time to have good form, to be fit and not risk an injury. Otherwise it would be a disaster.” Conte believes his team will be coming up against one of the best players in the world on Sunday in the shape of Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool. “Summary ends.”