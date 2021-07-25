I put hay fever treatment wipes to the test, and they were a terrible waste of time.

Finally, summer has arrived, and along with all the warmth and beer garden fun comes my worst enemy: hay sickness.

I’d never had hay fever until I was about 21, but it now comes every summer without fail.

I must have tried every prescription and hack under the sun to get rid of runny noses, watery eyes, and itchy skin in the few years I’ve had them.

Nuage’s hayfever treatment wipes have recently generated a lot of buzz, with customers claiming they’re a “life saver.”

As a result, I decided to put them to the test.

I bought a pack of the wipes for 89p at my local Home Bargains and thought I had a cure-all in my bag when I left my house in the morning.

To put the wipes to the ultimate test, I skipped my daily hay fever relief tablet as well – and let me tell you, it was a terrible mistake.

I had already woken up uncomfortable from the heat, and it wasn’t long until I was suffering from hay fever.

My already watery eyes became itchier by the minute, my nose began to run, I had a headache, and my throat itched nonstop.

I thought to myself, “Here we go.” It’s time to put the hidden weapon to work.

The wipes are “enhanced with tea tree and peppermint oil,” according to the box. “Remove and trap pollen, dust, and pet allergens before they may damage you,” they say.

“Gently wipe over face and neck,” according to the instructions, avoiding contact with your eyes.

To be honest, I was a little hesitant to use the wipes on my full face, and not just because I’d spent so much time on my makeup. My skin is really sensitive, so I was worried that the wipes would irritate it.

I decided to just go ahead and use the wipes all over my face and neck, avoiding my eyes.

I thought it was strange that you should avoid your eyes because they are so impacted by hay fever.

But, alas, I patiently – or maybe – followed the directions.