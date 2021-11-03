‘I practically screamed in the bear’s face’ when a brown bear broke into a couple’s apartment.

After mistaking it for a burglar, an Italian couple had an incredibly close encounter with a critically endangered brown bear.

On October 31, Annalisa Castagna and Claudio Parravano of the province of Frosinone, Italy, shared their story on the Sei di Pescosolido se community Facebook page.

“My spouse and I had a close experience with the bear tonight around 00.30,” Castagna stated. “We went out with the lights of our cell phones after hearing noises coming from the terrace of the first-floor bedroom, naïve, unknowing thinking of some evil person.” The couple did not discover a thief. Instead, a Marsican bear stood less than three feet away from them. Castagna remarked, “I virtually yelled in the bear’s face.” The bear retaliated by snarling at her and attempting to reach her with its paw. “I was able to count all of his teeth in his mouth, plus the red tongue, in the dim light of the phone.” When Castagna backed away, the bear shifted its focus to Parravano. Her spouse was “seeing himself being hunted,” she claimed, with the bear approaching him. To get away, Parravano jumped from the window, a distance of about 10 feet.

“He has pains everywhere, especially in the hip and pelvis, as well as bruises over the entire right side,” she wrote. She also stated that he was fortunate that he chose that window because the fall from the other side would have been a 20-foot plunge.

She claimed the bear was scared and “threw a couple of strikes.” Castagna dashed downstairs to flee, while the bear bolted. Castagna said she shared their incident on social media to warn others in the area to be cautious. She expressed her wish that the bear returns to its natural habitat before it is harmed.

Brown bears in Marsican are critically endangered. There are just about 50-60 of them left in the wild. They can be found in Italy’s Apennine Mountains. Males can reach heights of 6 feet and weights of 450 pounds. They are solitary, nocturnal animals that eat fruits, berries, roots, and mushrooms. This is a condensed version of the information.