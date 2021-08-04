‘I pity Ben Davies.’ – Liverpool fans weigh in on the proposed transfer.

Liverpool’s defense injury crisis last season forced them to look for reinforcements in the transfer market in January.

Jurgen Klopp had his three senior centre backs injured towards the end of the window, and Fabinho was also suffering from a knock.

Because they couldn’t trust on the inexperienced Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams for the rest of the season, Schalke’s Ozan Kabak was brought in on loan, along with Preston North End’s Ben Davies on a permanent contract.

The former made thirteen appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, while Davies is yet to play in a competitive match.

There will be little room for Davies now that Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are all fit, as well as Ibrahima Konate’s signing.

Sheffield United are first in line for Davies, and the club is open to listen to loan proposals for the defender.

There’s a chance he may advance his career with a temporary move and then return to Anfield as a more valuable asset.

Many Liverpool fans have expressed their opinions on the deal and the 25-year-future old’s plans.

One Liverpool supporter tweeted, “Ben Davies to Liverpool has to be one of the most weird transfers.”

“Has there ever been a more odd signing at the club?” he wondered.

“He was bought in a time of difficulty for his job and has never even competed.”

“To be honest, I feel sorry for the lad.”

“He was on the edge of a move to Celtic before we stepped in, and then he misses out on an opportunity when only two young men stood in his way. “You’re an odd one.”

“Understandable,” he tweeted. He appears to have been brought in as a last-minute replacement.”

“I felt bad for Ben Davies,” he added. He was never given the chance to prove himself.

“That’s the very least a player should expect after signing a contract. When it comes to LFC, this will undoubtedly leave a sour taste in his mouth.”