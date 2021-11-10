‘I only meant to protect myself,’ claims the boy who knifed a guy in the heart.

On April 19, Connor Dockerty, 23, was stabbed four times in a purported “revenge” incident in Huyton.

At Liverpool Crown Court, two boys, who deny his murder but cannot be named due to their age, are on trial.

Prosecutors claim that when Boy A – then 14 but now 15 – killed Mr Dockerty, he was armed with two knives.

Boy A told jurors that he only had one knife and that Mr Dockerty was the one who attacked him with the other.

Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, began by explaining that the indictment had been changed at his request.

Both boys have now rejected an alternate accusation of manslaughter, according to him.

Boy A admitted to having an instrument with a blade, the knife he admitted to using to stab Mr Dockerty, according to the judge.

He tossed the blade in a wheelie bin, where his DNA was discovered on the handle.

Boy A denied a second charge of having an article with a blade – a knife found on a grass verge, which Boy A claims was carried by Mr Dockerty, according to Judge Flewitt.

Mr Dockerty’s DNA was not found on the handle, according to prosecutors.

They claim that low-level mixed DNA results attributed to at least two people were “17 times more likely if Boy A contributed to that DNA than if he did not,” implying that Boy A was the one who wielded both knives.

Because he is a child, Boy A gave evidence today after vowing to tell the truth rather than taking an oath.

He claimed he had no previous convictions when questioned by his barrister, Peter Finnigan, QC.

Boy A told the jury he was in Huyton that afternoon “hanging around” with Boy B and another buddy, Boy C.

Because of “rumours around the Bluebell Estate” that “someone wanted to get to me,” he said he had a knife in his manbag “for protection.”

Because of "rumours around the Bluebell Estate" that "someone wanted to get to me," he said he had a knife in his manbag "for protection."