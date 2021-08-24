I nearly shouted when I saw Future Farm’s vegan flesh, which “really bleeds.”

I think of IKEA’s vegan meatballs and Pret’s meatball wrap when I think about pea protein.

It’s tasty, almost meaty, yet it’s mostly made of vegetable protein.

Blood is not something that comes to mind.

Future Farms has completely defied my expectations in this regard.

They have a large selection of vegan meat alternatives, and I think they’re ideal for people who want to reduce their meat consumption not because they don’t like it, but because they want to.

For you see, this’meat’ is quite lifelike, to the point where I became nauseous after defrosting it.

I do eat actual meat now and then, but I usually prepare it cold.

I had neglected to thaw it with this (both the mince and the meatballs), so I had to defrost it in the microwave.

When it came to seasoning, this meant it was a little heated.

I knew it was plant-based, but it was lukewarm to begin with, and then there was the ‘blood’ pouring from it.

I found it a little too nasty, squealed, and had to relinquish control over the seasoning.

It was quite surprising to see blood coming from the fake meat, which I believe makes it a good substitute for individuals who miss the taste of meat.

It also means you can order a product that is well done, medium rare, or rare, which is something I haven’t seen before with meat substitutes.

Although you can taste that it’s not a real meat source, I believe the umami meat flavor comes through very strongly.

It was actually rather good after it had cooked through and stopped bleeding (which did freak me out, to be honest).

The Vegankind Supermarket sells the entire Future Farm line, with all beef replacements priced at £3.99.

It’s also available at Sainsbury’s.