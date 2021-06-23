‘I love you, but I’m going to have to murder you,’ the ‘violent’ ex informed the scared victim.

A woman’s ex-boyfriend threatened to stab her and said he would abuse her eight-year-old kid.

Following their breakup in 2019, Steven Cargin initiated a horrific harassment campaign against the woman.

At one point, her possessive ex called her 100 times a day and said, “I love you, but I’m going to have to murder you.”

His victim, who the ECHO has chosen to remain anonymous, was forced to relocate after he hounded her for more than a year and even tried to run her off the road as she drove home from work.

Cargin, 34, escaped from court after being charged and went on the run for five weeks before being apprehended.

At Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutor Jamie Baxter said there had been “ongoing issues of controlling and abusive behavior,” such as “threats” and “attending her employment.”

He said they started dating in 2017 and broke up in July 2019 “because of his behavior, which she described as “nasty and abusive.”

“Despite attempts to forgive you, the relationship deteriorated, with you being abusive towards her,” said the judge, Patrick Goodall QC.

He said she was “so afraid” after reporting the assaults to police that she couldn’t make a statement.

Cargin made “upsetting remarks” about his ex-daughter girlfriend’s and “began to contact her frequently” after the relationship ended.

When his victim blocked the calls, he used several numbers to get through until she was forced to change her phone number.

Mr Baxter said he was violent throughout the calls, calling her a “slut” and “threaten[ing]violence” against her, her brother, her elderly grandfather, and even her eight-year-old daughter.

“See your little n***** kid, I’m going to kick the s*** out of her,” he stated in one horrific post.

In another Cargin told the woman “I’ll snap your jaw” and in September 2019 he said “I love you but I’m going to have to kill you”.

The woman claimed she received 1,011 messages from possessive Cargin in two months.

“Steven is unpredictable,” the woman stated in a statement, according to Mr Baxter. The summary comes to a close.