‘I Live Right Here,’ says a white woman who threatens to call the cops on a black woman walking her dog.

A white woman purporting to be a member of the neighborhood board of directors was caught on camera informing a Black woman and her family that they were trespassing and that she would call the cops.

“My White neighbor doesn’t believe a [B]lack woman like myself can live in her neighborhood,” @ninjanashbash captioned a video of the altercation posted to TikTok.

The video has received over 7,000 views since it was uploaded on Reddit’s “Public Freakout” thread. The argument appeared to be over whether the TikToker and her family belonged in the neighborhood and whether they were trespassing by walking their dog.

The woman was attempting to establish that she and her pals did not live in the neighborhood, according to @ninjanashbash. The two began to raise their voices after the white woman attempted to phone police where the TikToker and her family were walking their pet.

The video, which was taken after the argument had already begun, shows the white woman standing with her dog on a green plot of grass in the neighborhood. The woman could be heard adding to the TikToker, “I’m on the board of directors.”

“I don’t think you have the right to ask someone where they live in front of them,” the TikToker told the woman.

“This is ours,” the woman remarked, pointing to the grass space where they were standing. “You have it.” The woman was then confronted by user @Ninjanashbash, who said, “This isn’t private property.” I am now residing in this location. I’m free to go wherever I want…I have the same right to this property as everybody else.” That’s when the white woman threatened to call the cops, escalating the situation.

“I’m just going to call the cops.” They’ve prepared themselves for your arrival. The woman stated, “They are so ready for you…this is private property.”

Someone behind the camera said, “Go ahead Karen.” The footage cut out when the “Karen” reached into her pocket to get her phone.

It’s unclear whether the police were contacted during the argument because the recording ended before any calls were made. The confrontation took place in a neighborhood in Irvine, California, according to @ninjanashbash in the comments.

The woman was described as “all bark, no bite” by many people who commented on the Reddit article. This is a condensed version of the information.