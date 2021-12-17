‘I know what the anti-vaxxers will say,’ says Jurgen Klopp in his COVID vaccine message.

Jurgen Klopp has urged for more transparency in the Premier League’s coronavirus outbreaks, emphasizing the necessity of players getting vaccinated.

In recent days, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has talked passionately about COVID-19, declaring earlier this week that vaccination is a “matter of loyalty, unity, and togetherness.”

Klopp also disclosed on Wednesday that his team is in the midst of receiving booster shots in order to combat the growing menace of the Omicron variety.

Curtis Jones, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk were all ruled out of Liverpool’s win over Newcastle United on Thursday night owing to suspected positive Covid cases, however it’s unclear which additional players have contracted the virus at other clubs affected by outbreaks.

Certain Premier League clubs have chosen not to reveal the names of affected players, which Klopp believes can’mislead’ fans.

“I don’t see it that way, I just think we don’t have anything to hide,” the German said when asked why he has been so open on the subject when others have not.

“The health of the boys is our first and foremost concern. When that isn’t the case, and you ask me in a news conference if someone has the flu, I answer he has the flu. If I know someone has a broken toe, I will say he has a broken toe. That’s how it’s always been and how it is now.

“I understand it’s difficult because one is a pandemic and the other is a minor ailment, but we must find a way to get through it all.” I believe that information exchange is beneficial because all of the false information misleads a large number of individuals.” Klopp also questioned ‘anti-vaxxers’ who questioned how players could have tested positive despite having been double or triple jabbed.

“I know all the anti-vaxxers out there would say, ‘Jurgen Klopp says they were vaccinated and now they got the virus,'” the Liverpool manager remarked, emphasizing that getting vaccinated greatly reduces your chances of serious disease. And? “Everyone said the same thing. ” “The summary comes to an end.”