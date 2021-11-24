‘I knew Everton fans would believe it,’ says defender who fought Eden Hazard for a new contract after Roberto Martinez’s harsh decision.

Brendan Galloway has been with Everton for nearly six years, having signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2020.

However, it’s been nearly six years since he last appeared in a league game for the Blues.

The five-year contract offered to the then-teenager was intended to lay the groundwork for him to build on his bright start and carve himself a career at Goodison Park.

He was in the team and had started the previous four league games in Leighton Baines’ absence, but football has a knack of shifting in odd ways.

“There are no straight roads,” the 25-year-old observes.

Galloway was brought back to reality by Roberto Martinez, who benched him for the game against Norwich City only days after announcing his new contract.

The defender would only play in the league once more for the club, in a defeat to Stoke City in late December. Two FA Cup games would follow in the New Year, but Galloway’s league career at the club spans the period from his debut in May 2015 to the game against Stoke just after Christmas.

He tells The Washington Newsday over the phone, “I wouldn’t be the person I am without that experience.”

“It’s a wonderful club with one of the most passionate fan bases I’ve ever seen. They are so enthusiastic, and the Evertonians have made it unique, that it has inspired me to keep going.

“I have no regrets about how things turned out. Of course, I would have preferred to stay and play more games, but the route is never straight, and you must navigate around the potholes and stumbling blocks.” Galloway’s admiration for Martinez is obvious, but he acknowledges that he anticipated to start at Carrow Road after signing a new contract and playing in the previous league games.

He acknowledges, “I was astonished at the moment.”

“It was huge to sign a new five-year contract, but I was sent to the bench the next game.

“I wasn’t going to throw a tantrum because Leighton Baines was good, and I never will. What would be would be, I reasoned.

“Bainesy was usually close to me while I was playing, explaining things to me. “Summary comes to an end,” he says.