‘I kicked Coutinho,’ Fernandinho says in a ‘absurd’ revelation about the Liverpool-Man City rivalry.

Fernandinho, a Manchester City player, has stated that he has enjoyed the tough confrontations with Liverpool in recent years.

Over the previous few years, the two teams have led the way in England, producing probably the most fascinating and intense title chase the Premier League has ever seen.

Pep Guardiola’s side gained 98 points to beat Liverpool to the title by a solitary point in a fierce drive for triumph that lasted until the final day of the 2018/19 season.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Anfield was the latest classic match between the two clubs, as another exciting title race looms.

The drive for Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to succeed has resulted in a recent rivalry between the two sides, but Fernandinho has nothing but admiration for the Reds.

“The timing is Klopp joining Liverpool in 2015, Pep coming to City the following year, and their rivalry from Germany was transplanted to England,” he added of the bitter clashes that have been observed.

“Both clubs displayed outrageous intensity while playing the finest football in the league. Each team has its own set of talented players and a unique set of qualities, resulting in enthralling fights.

“I enjoy participating in these matches. We know Liverpool and United have a long-standing rivalry, but City acted stealthily while United was reeling.” Friendships have been put on hold when Liverpool and City have faced off, something Fernandinho accepts despite his tight ties to Liverpool’s team.

Due to his Brazilian contacts, the 36-year-old midfielder has created relationships, but he has not shied away from violent duels on the pitch.

He told FourFourTwo magazine, “I was good friends with Lucas and Coutinho, then Firmino, Fabinho, and Alisson came up.”

“I welcome you to my property, we have wonderful barbecues and a laugh,” says one Brazilian, “but on the pitch, everyone of us will fight for our colors.”

“I kicked Coutinho a couple of times, but he’s so fast, what could I do?”

Fabinho and I have had some interesting midfield duels, occasionally teasing one other, but mostly laughing about it. For us, respect takes precedence over everything else.”