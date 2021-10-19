‘I Identified My Own Rapist,’ say sexual assault victims, who claim the NYPD fails to handle cases.

During testimony before the City Council on Monday, sexual assault victims stated they thought the New York City Police Department (NYPD) failed to appropriately manage their cases.

The Special Victims Division of the department, which handles those cases, has previously come under scrutiny. According to a Department of Investigation report from 2018, the NYPD has “routinely” neglected and understaffed it. Women spoke out on Monday about how the division’s alleged shortcomings affected them.

Leslie McFadden, one of the victims, told the New York Daily News that she was drugged and raped by a coworker six years ago, but that her experience with the police department was “much worse.”

According to the Daily News, the first question she was asked was if this was a case of sexual assault or “simply a case of regret.” Later, the same investigator allegedly persuaded her to sign paperwork putting her case on hold pending the results of a drug test.

According to the Daily News, when she signed the paperwork, the detective allegedly stopped the investigation, forcing her to file a complaint, which led to his 2020 transfer.

“He was never held accountable by the NYPD,” she claimed. “I did,” says the speaker. Meghan, another woman who requested anonymity, claimed she was raped in a Brooklyn park on Halloween in 2015. Her alleged rapist requested for her phone number after the incident, which she gave to him so he would leave her alone, according to the Daily News.

He quickly contacted her, and she had his phone number to provide to the cops. Police did not pursue the case after she rejected to participate in a controlled conversation with the suspect owing to her trauma from the attack, she said.

According to the Daily News, she instantly recognized him on Facebook by using his phone number, “something the NYPD couldn’t or wouldn’t do for me.”

According to Gothamist, she stated, “I never had a say in the choice to charge my rapist.” “Without me, everything was decided by SVU detectives.” According to the Daily News, a third victim, Christine, told the council that after she was drugged and raped, police did not check for video from the pub where she met her alleged rapist.

She stated that the cops were involved. This is a condensed version of the information.