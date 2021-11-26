‘I have to be honest,’ Andrei Kanchelskis says of Rafa Benitez’s transfer risk at Everton.

Former Everton midfielder Andrei Kanchelskis has confessed that he had reservations about Rafa Benitez’s appointment as manager in the summer.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s surprise return to Real Madrid in June, the Spaniard was appointed, sparking controversy among certain fans.

The pressure around the club has risen in recent weeks as a result of the Blues’ current poor play, which has seen them go two months without a win.

And now Kanchelskis has spoken out about his thoughts on Benitez’s appointment and where he expects his former club to end the season.

“I have to be honest, I thought his appointment was a horrible move from the start, because of his past working with Liverpool,” he told bettingexpert.

“It almost feels like the club’s decision-makers don’t understand the supporters, many of whom were outraged by the appointment.

“He is definitely a brilliant coach, but he previously worked at Liverpool, the club’s main competitor.

“From what I’ve seen of them this season, I believe they can expect a top-half finish, probably eighth at best – but no better than that.”

“They have been erratic, with only one draw in their last five games – they must immediately regain their form.” They are playing some of the games at a high level, but their style of play is inconsistent. That is their issue.” Aside from the manager, Kanchelskis also discussed Dominic Calvert-future. Lewin’s

The striker has been out of action for the majority of the season due to injury, with his most recent outing for the Blues coming in August’s 2-0 win over Brighton.

Kanchelskis is anxious for the England international to stay at Goodison Park indefinitely, but he is aware that interested clubs will be circling.

“I’d like to see Calvert Lewin remain with the club for a long time,” said the manager “Added he.

“I absolutely hope he stays for a few more seasons, so you’ll understand if he receives an offer he can’t refuse in the future.

“I certainly hope he gets a lot of points.”

