‘I have no words,’ Jurgen Klopp said after his £65 million Liverpool decision was vindicated.

The nature of the Champions League group stage means that, depending on a team’s qualification status, the importance of the last game can vary greatly.

Throughout their time in the tournament, Liverpool has witnessed both sides of this coin.

While the Reds have had the luxury of playing dead rubbers in their sixth group stage game in each of the last two seasons, there were still issues to be resolved in the last match in both 2004/05 and 2018/19, campaigns in which the Reds would go on to win the European Cup.

The 3-1 triumph over Olympiakos in 2004 was the more memorable of the two games, but the 1-0 win against Napoli three years ago this week was just as significant, especially for one individual.

It’s difficult to remember now, given his effect over the last three years, but not everyone thought Liverpool made the right decision when they signed Alisson Becker from Roma for a world record amount in 2018.

Three weeks later, Chelsea paid even more for Kepa Arrizabalaga, demonstrating that a large transfer fee does not always imply success, since the Spaniard has never entirely convinced in the Premier League.

But, with goalkeepers from Bolton, Mainz, and Sunderland having just joined the Reds, surely having a ‘keeper with Champions League experience can only be a good thing?

Alisson’s difficulty was that Kopites had seen his European pedigree up close just three months before.

The Brazilian was part of the Roma team that was swept aside in the first leg of the 2018 Champions League semi-final. “He surrendered five goals the previous time he played at Anfield,” was a grouse that went about.

Never mind that the mayhem from his colleagues in front of him meant Alisson had to deal with six clear-cut chances, an absurd number for such a crucial match. Some commentators and fans were skeptical of his ability after he surrendered five goals.

When Liverpool’s new goalkeeper failed to make a spotless start to his career in, the detractors appeared to be correct. “The summary has come to an end.”