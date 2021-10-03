‘I have no doubt,’ says a Florida man. Brian Laundrie was spotted near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina.

On Saturday, a Florida guy traveling the Appalachian Trail claimed to have spoken with Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé, in North Carolina.

According to the New York Post, the man, Dennis Davis, claims Laundrie asked him for instructions on a deserted road near the trail.

The 53-year-old engineer told the Post, “There is no doubt in my mind that I spoke to Brian Laundrie—none whatsoever.”

Petito was discovered dead in Wyoming two weeks ago, and police have been looking for Laundrie since his family reported him missing on September 17. Petito had come home to Florida alone after a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. In her case, he has been identified as a person of interest.

Last week, law enforcement officials said they were looking into reports that Laundrie was walking along North Carolina’s Appalachian Trail.

Davis said a man in a sedan approached him and asked for directions to California, dismissing his advice of taking Interstate 40. The man reportedly acknowledged getting in a disagreement with his girlfriend, according to Davis.

“’Man, I’m lost,’ he said. ‘What are you looking for?’ I asked. and he said, ‘Me and my girlfriend had a quarrel, but she phoned me and said she loves me, and I have to travel to California to see her,'” Davis told the Post.

“I said, ‘Well, I-40 is right there, and you could take it west to California,’ and he replied, ‘I’m simply going to take this road into California,’” Davis continued. “He was agitated and unable to communicate.”

He claimed the individual was dressed in a dark bandana and drove a white or light-colored pickup truck.

Davis claimed he didn’t recognize the man as Laundrie right away. Later, when looking for images of Laundrie on his phone, he did.

He went on to say that the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter, who is also looking for Laundrie, supplied him audio of Laundrie’s voice, and that the man he saw had “the same” sound.

Davis said he called the FBI and law enforcement officials in North Carolina and Tennessee on Saturday but received no response.

