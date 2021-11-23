‘I had two sets of friends with quite different interests,’ says the person who chose the job path with double the benefits.

When there are so many different courses to choose from, it might be tough to decide which subject to study at the university level.

Prospective students who want to study more than one subject can do so through Liverpool Hope University’s combined degree, which offers over 1,300 options, potentially broadening their job chances.

Studying for a combined degree allows students to have a more flexible schedule by combining two of their areas of interest, increasing their chances of meeting new people at university and obtaining a well-rounded set of abilities.

Students’ combinations range from those that appear to be a natural fit, such as criminology and psychology, to those that appear to be a more diversified blend, such as computer science and human biology.

In any case, as Catherine Harvey, Hope’s director of student enrolment, points out, there are numerous advantages to pursuing a combined degree.

She stated, ” “Here at Liverpool Hope University, we’re happy to offer a large number of combined degree options. It’s all about giving kids the greatest degree flexibility possible.

“Some combinations truly complement one other, while others really showcase a student’s passions in quite diverse subjects,” she says.

Flexibility in a degree

Isabella Guthrie, a Hope University student, says that going to university allows her to keep her choices open by combining two of her greatest hobbies – as disparate as they may look.

Isabella, who is 18 years old, studies musical theatre and criminology and plans to pursue a profession in either performing or criminal law in the future, with the course allowing her to choose between the two options.

She stated, ” “I chose Hope because it was the only university I could discover that enabled me to pursue both musical theatre and criminology, which is my ideal combo. I enjoy musical theater and am also interested in criminology and criminal history.” Isabella’s weekly schedule consists of nine hours of musical theatre lessons and six hours of criminology, providing her with a diverse curriculum that she would suggest to prospective students.

“I think it’s vital to tell anyone thinking,” the Widnes student stated.

