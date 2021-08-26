I had to pinch myself to believe I was in such a legendary film.

Isn’t it wonderful that we can have dinner parties once more?

I’ve been for a few since the lockdown was lifted, trying to make up for lost time.

And you have to at my age!

I was with eight friends the other night, catching up over dinner and reminiscing about the good old days.

We arrived at critical junctures in our lives and professions.

What was mine, I was asked.

I’ve had a few over the years, but one of the most memorable moments of my career occurred when I was requested to make a cameo appearance in a new film at the time.

No Surrender was released in all theaters and was praised by critics as a “dark, fantastic comedy” that was “brutally funny.”

It was even covered by the New York Times.

It was 1985, they had a £2.34 million budget, and it was written by Alan Bleasdale, a brilliant Liverpool screenwriter.

When I was first approached about the position, I recall inquiring who my character was.

I was told I was playing Frankie Diamond, an unfunny comedian who always seemed to have a miserable time on stage.

“How’s that for typecasting?” I wondered. (I came up with that before any of you did!)

The movie is now considered a classic and a must-see.

The story is fantastic; it takes place on New Year’s Eve in a dingy nightclub in Liverpool during Thatcher’s deindustrialisation of Britain.

The club’s previous management despised the mobster owner and left a mess for the new manager, played by Michael Angelis, to clean up.

On the same night, he arranged a Protestant party and an Irish Catholic party in fancy dress in the club.

He also tossed in a home for people with special needs, as well as three terrible acts: a punk band, a bad magician, and a comedian (me).

The night was tumultuous, with the spectators squabbling and slamming into each other.

The cast was great, and many of them have gone on to bigger and better things in their lives.

I was ecstatic to receive such a compliment. “The summary has come to an end.”