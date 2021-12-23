‘I fell in love,’ Jurgen Klopp said in an emotional TV interview following Liverpool’s victory.

After Liverpool came back from two goals down twice to reach the Carabo Cup semi-finals, Jurgen Klopp delivered another emotional interview, this time to Jan Aage Fjortoft.

In the first half, Leicester rapidly built a two-goal lead before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain halved the deficit, but James Maddison restored the Foxes’ two-goal advantage before halftime.

Substitutes Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, and Diogo Jota transformed the game in the second half, with the latter scoring the Reds’ second goal before Takumi Minamino equalized in the 95th minute.

Klopp made 11 changes from the side that drew with Tottenham on Sunday evening, and in an interview with Fjortoft, the German voiced his admiration for his players.

“Yes, but the players are far more important than I am because you can set the tone and do a few things.” “At the end of the day, the boys have to do it,” Klopp stated.

” Pep Lijnders is obviously a highly energetic coach, and he is constantly telling me that we need to modify things. True, but providing the information to the players at that time is very tough.

“At times, you have to relax and let them get through it.” I was ecstatic when the score was 3-1 at halftime because I thought we had a shot.

“That’s how we handled the halftime speech.” There was a good opportunity because the goals we gave up were due to mistakes, but if we don’t make these mistakes any more, I’m not sure how they’ll score.

“How we adjust to everything on the pitch is incredibly impressive, but the players are the most important part.”

“I believe it is unique for Liverpool fans.” I don’t know what percentage we mean in their lives compared to other things, but it’s a huge one,” Klopp remarked.

“Yes, we are aware of our responsibilities, but we are also aware of the pressure we face from them. This is a unique club.

"Everything we do is extremely significant." This isn't always easy, but we see it as an opportunity and a benefit that so many people are behind us.