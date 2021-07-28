I experimented with ASOS’ top-selling lipsticks and discovered my new signature colours.

Lipstick is one of those beauty items that can make or ruin a look.

We’ve all witnessed what an impact your lip color can have, whether it’s the correct shade or it bleeds (or if for some reason no one stopped you from wearing a royal blue that didn’t go with your outfit).

Today is National Lipstick Day (July 29), and ASOS is donating 100% of revenues from lipstick sales on ASOS.com to Look Good Feel Better to commemorate the event.

Look Good Feel Better is a national organization that “helps people suffering with cancer improve their physical and mental well-being through free online and (post-Covid) face-to-face Workshops, printed materials, and tutorials.”

I tested out several of ASOS’ best-selling lipsticks (and balms) so you can get a feel for them before investing on a new makeup item.

For many individuals, red is a bright color that might be daunting.

When wearing a monochrome ensemble, it can also be the color pop that transforms your entire appearance (I know I love a strong lip with a tiny black dress).

This matte lip color glided on smoothly, the formula was silky smooth, and it left my lips feeling well hydrated.

It’s a dark, vampy red, but it mellows out a little as it dries. Power Trip is a great moniker for this color because it’s the perfect tone that makes you feel like you belong in a boardroom.

Here’s where you can get your hands on NARS Air Matte Lip Color.

4 out of 5 stars

If, like me, you’re a little nervous about liquid lipsticks, don’t be.

At ASOS, Huda Beauty offers a fantastic red lipstick in a more conventional style that has been flying off the shelves.

This is a traditional red that would look great at any nighttime occasion, and it may even supplant MAC’s Ruby Woo as my favorite red lip.

It was easy to apply and didn’t bleed (it also came off easily, which is a huge bonus because I hate it when red lipstick leaves my lips stained and hurting after I remove it).

