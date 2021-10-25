‘I don’t want to be rude,’ Jurgen Klopp says following Liverpool’s humiliation at the hands of Manchester United.

Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United, according to Jurgen Klopp, made history.

Klopp praised his players’ “ruthlessness and clinical” attitude after the Reds’ biggest-ever win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to take his season total to 15, while Diogo Jota and Naby Keita both scored to pull Liverpool to within a point of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

After Salah made it 5-0 early in the second half, Paul Pogba was sent off for the Reds, who were four ahead at the break.

“Wow! Klopp remarked, “It was amazing, but I didn’t think about [where it rated in my career].”

“I don’t want to offend anyone, so I don’t know, but it was a big day.”

“Obviously, I was told after the game that this had never happened before in Liverpool FC’s lengthy history, and that this club always creates its own chapters in the history books, so this was a small chapter.”

“In the future, people will talk about this since it won’t happen very often, if at all.”

“However, we observed the game and know that we were fortunate in two or three occasions where United could have and should have scored the opening goal in the first half.”

“It doesn’t mean our performance has improved; it’s just the way things are.” We were terrific in the final third.” “We were clinical, ruthless, the high press was amazing, we put long balls into great locations, and our formation, everything you want to see as a coach worked out incredibly well,” he continued.

“It’s true that we don’t always score in every situation, but we did today, which is why we were up 4-0 at halftime.”

“5-0 in the second half, a red card, and the game is finished.” So it was simply a matter of keeping everything under control and being healthy.” Klopp also expressed sympathy for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“There are times when you lose a game, especially a derby game,” he added. “It’s how it is; it’s happened to me before, and it’ll happen to you.”

