‘I Don’t Negotiate With The Taliban, I Kill Them,’ says ex-Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden.

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill attacked US President Joe Biden’s talks with the Taliban to get American citizens and vulnerable Afghans out of Kabul, saying it’s not difficult to simply “shoot” the terrorists rather than try to reach an agreement with them.

O’Neill said the Biden administration “better be prepared to battle” in an appearance on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” on Monday, adding that if he were in the president’s shoes, he wouldn’t talk to them.

“I don’t talk with the Taliban; instead, I murder them. It isn’t, it isn’t that difficult.” O’Neill, who fired the fatal shot at Osama bin Laden during the SEALs’ raid on the latter’s hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan, said it’s time for the US to “stand up” and “attack the enemy.”

Dropping a deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, according to O’Neill, was not the wisest approach. He believes the plan should have been to “get out guys when we get them and do it the way we want to do it.”

The veteran Navy SEAL’s remarks come as Biden faced mounting criticism for what many see as a rushed and disorderly withdrawal of US soldiers and officials from the volatile country.

Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, mirrored O’Neill’s remarks but targeted Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. According to the Washington Examiner, Van Orden claimed during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” that “these guys’ principal role is to advise the president of the United States on diplomatic military matters, and they’ve abjectly failed that.”

Meanwhile, Biden is allegedly being encouraged by the US military to make a decision by Tuesday on whether to extend the evacuation proceedings in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline, when all US military involvement in the country is expected to expire.

Biden has yet to make a decision, according to an unnamed defense official who spoke to CNN. Military advisers informed the Biden administration that a decision must be taken soon to allow enough time to withdraw thousands of US troops and equipment still stationed in Afghanistan, according to the official. If US soldiers are still in Afghanistan by the end of the month, a Taliban spokesman said earlier Monday, “our leadership will take suitable and necessary decision[s].”

Biden said in a speech over the weekend that removing at-risk Afghans and US troops would be “hard and difficult.” The procedure is expected, according to officials. Brief News from Washington Newsday.