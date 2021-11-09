‘I don’t believe they’ll be happy,’ says Liverpool loanee as defender is sidelined.

Swansea City manager Russell Martin believes Liverpool are unhappy with Rhys Williams’ lack of game time and has spoken to the on-loan defender about his predicament.

Williams has had a rough time since agreeing to a season-long stay at Liberty Stadium after signing a new contract with the Reds on deadline day in August.

The 20-year-old, who made 19 first-team appearances for Liverpool last season, has only made four appearances for Swansea, appearing for only four minutes since September 22 and missing the previous four matchday squads.

Although it is too early in the season for the Reds to explore such a move, it is common protocol for Liverpool to include a clause in any loan deal imposing financial penalties if a player does not appear in enough games.

Liverpool and FSG have received a big boost as a £5 billion transaction nears completion.

Philippe Coutinho slams ‘lazy’ accusations that he’refuses’ to play for Barcelona after leaving Liverpool.

Swansea manager Martin has revealed that Liverpool is keeping a close eye on Williams’ situation.

“I’m not sure they’ll be glad he’s not involved,” he continued, “but we have to do what’s best for our football team and our club.”

“I believe they are aware of the situation. We’ve been extremely supportive of Rhys during a difficult time, but he’s come out on top.

“He joined the team and then suffered a minor injury. The Liverpool players understand; they’ve been down to watch him train and have been impressed by the atmosphere and how hard he’s working.” Martin told Wales Online that regardless of his time on the pitch, Williams will return to Anfield a better player.

He went on to say, “We spend a lot of time conducting individual work with him.” “His attitude is admirable. I believe he’s come a long way in the short time he’s been with us, and he’s greatly improved.

“But he left the squad when he was having a very difficult time, and the guys have preserved so many clean sheets and played so wonderfully since then.

“Rhys is aware of this, and I am forthright with the boys. We had another chat regarding his position last week, and I believe.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”