‘I do nothing all day and get paid for it,’ says a traffic warden in the city center.

After a video surfaced showing traffic marshals appearing to ignore kids as they crossed a busy road, a legislator expressed his displeasure.

After safety concerns arose following the dismantling of Churchill Flyover, Liverpool Council deployed marshals on the Byrom Street crossing.

The flyovers were demolished, removing elevated pedestrian walkways connecting a Liverpool John Moores University campus to the city center. As a result, a huge number of young people had to navigate a congested city center path.

However, video footage just surfaced showing the marshals oblivious to civilians crossing the road during rush hour traffic.

As they crossed the road, some of the marshals looked to be conversing to each other with their backs to the students.

One of the marshals was caught on camera saying, “I do nothing all day and get paid for it.” “It’s absolutely dull, eight til six,” he adds. At a cost of roughly £300,000, the marshals were originally installed in September 2019 and employed until lockdown last year.

They were reintroduced last month, according to The Washington Newsday, as students returned to the capital for the new school year.

The clip obtained by The Washington Newsday was shot just a few weeks ago.

Liverpool Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Richard Kemp expressed his displeasure that the marshals did not appear to be providing good value for money.

Kemp, a councillor, stated: “What I’ve seen on the films is a complete embarrassment. The council appears to be paying for nothing, while security business employees are earning money for ‘old rope.'” The council clearly has no authority over the contractor, and the contractor has no control over their employees.

“This contract is plainly a waste of money, and we should cancel it immediately and request a refund, as the contractor has clearly failed to do the essential tasks.

“When you combine the money being squandered here with the £13 million overspend on Lime Street and the £4.5 million in interest that the overspend will cost when we borrow the money to pay for it, you can see how far we’ve gone.”

