“I Do Not Want A Female,” a woman says at a car dealership as she demands a male employee.

The internet reacted predictably to a woman’s shocking reaction when conversing with a car dealership salesperson, condemning her for her sexist remarks. The woman had called the vehicle dealership to schedule an oil change appointment, but when she heard a woman’s voice, she rejected service, and the discussion has now gone viral on the internet.

According to Daily Dot, the video of the terrible dialogue was recorded on TikTok on Dec. 19 by user @5centrayray, or Rachel, who works as a service advisor at the same dealership. An employee introduces herself to the customer as Autumn in the video, which has over 1.5 million views.

“I didn’t ask for a girl in the autumn,” the customer explained, “I’d want to talk to a male.” Females, in my opinion, do not belong in service departments; they belong behind the scenes handling paperwork.” “All right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, Autumn said, “There isn’t a single male in our service department.”

All of the service professionals, who are the points of interaction between consumers and the vehicle dealership, are female employees, according to the video. After requesting to talk with a male employee, the woman contacted the sales department, but received no assistance there.

“She calls back because she gets nowhere [sic]with the male she asked because he is in sales,” the video says.

The customer was on the phone with Autumn once more, this time requesting an appointment to get her oil changed.

“I just hope there aren’t any females on the desk when I arrive,” grumbled the irritated customer.

According to CengNews, a voice can be heard in the background of the video saying, “There will be.”

“It’s great as long as there’s a male in the shop changing my oil,” the irritated client added. “I’m not going to have a woman work on my car.” The owner of the vehicle dealership was “shocked and horrified” by the woman’s demands when he later saw the footage.

The language in the film stated, “Females [sic]in our dealership are treated with equal chances.” “She was terminated as a customer by our service director.” “Goodbye, Karen!” The customer’s denigrating of female employees perplexed many social media users.

“I absolutely understand mam [sic], can I speak to the male of the house to check what you are saying is correct?” one TikTok user said. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.