‘I didn’t understand child rape drawings were illegal,’ says RAF veteran.

When confronted with child rape and sadism cartoons, an RAF veteran claimed he didn’t believe they were illegal.

Gordon Hughes downloaded hundreds of prohibited images depicting sexual assault of children as young as two years old.

“Lifelike photos” including “sadism” and molestation of naked boys were alleged to be among his “loathsome” collection.

The 72-year-old, though, denied being a paedophile and claimed he couldn’t recall why he downloaded the files.

He was let go from court and will not be required to sign the Sex Offenders Register due to the nature of his punishment.

In late 2020, the National Crime Agency notified police about an IP address associated to Hughes’ email account, which was accused of uploading 100 unlawful photos of children to the internet.

Officers raided his home in Savon Hook, Formby, on March 11 and seized his electronic devices, but found no evidence of photos being uploaded or shared, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

However, prosecutor Nardeen Nemat claimed that his Lenovo laptop and Seagate storage device included 459 photographs of children that were forbidden.

Non-photographic “pornographic” images of children, such as computer-generated images, cartoons, manga graphics, and drawings, are prohibited.

Hughes, who has no prior convictions, admitted to downloading the photos after he was caught and interrogated.

“He said he didn’t realize it was an offence and couldn’t remember why he downloaded them,” Ms Nemat added.

She continued, ” “He said it had nothing to do with sexuality. He denied that he downloaded them for the purpose of sexual enjoyment.” Possessing unauthorized photos of children can result in a three-year prison sentence.

Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, had this to say: “I’m dealing with a 72-year-old man of high repute who immediately pled guilty.

“In a case that does not involve real children, however painful.”

Hughes would not be obliged to sign the Sex Offenders Register unless he was sentenced to two years or more in prison, according to Ms Nemat.

She applied for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), which will limit his access to the internet, among other things.

Judge Flewitt informed defending attorney Michael Davies that he had reviewed a pre-sentence report.

“I don’t believe he doesn’t recall this, and I don’t believe he was doing it for sexual reasons,” he stated.

