‘I Did My Job,’ says Arizona GOP Senate Chief who oversaw the 2020 election audit.

According to the Associated Press, the Arizona Republican Senate president who handled the 2020 presidential election audit announced her retirement on Monday.

Karen Fann stated that global outrage over the election probe that resulted in President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona had no bearing on her choice.

“I completed my task. I took a stand and served my nation and my people “Fann told the Associated Press. “It’s time for someone else to take the lead.” In a statement, Fann stated, “It has been a delight to work on behalf of Arizona citizens during my twelve years in the State Legislature, and the honor of a lifetime to serve as Senate President.”

When former President Donald Trump claimed that he lost the election owing to voting fraud, Fann jumped on board, ordering Maricopa County to hand over 2.1 million votes, vote-counting devices, and election-related computers.

She even went to court to gain access to the election department, which she then turned over to Cyber Ninjas to analyze the results, despite the company’s lack of experience with elections.

Fann, on the other hand, insisted that she was merely attempting to demonstrate voters whether or not the election had been conducted safely. Fann’s detractors claimed that her actions demonstrated a lack of faith in the voting process.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Fann built a thriving company that installed guardrails on state and local highways for decades until selling it earlier this year. She told the Associated Press last month that she was still debating whether or not to run for reelection for a second term as Senate president.

In an interview on October 14, Fann noted, “You have to remember, I started my business with $500.” “I’ve been building that business for 37 years, but it’s still a little one. I just had 40 people, so it wasn’t something large, but that’s basically our retirement for small-business entrepreneurs.” She was long regarded as a Republican workhorse in the legislature, taking on thorny problems such as how to manage the nascent ride-hailing sector.

Fann said she had no concrete plans for retirement, but her husband is eager to travel. She also stated that she would like to be a part of any attempt to restore civility to politics.