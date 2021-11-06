‘I couldn’t care less,’ Jurgen Klopp declares in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team will not need to duplicate their near-100-point Premier League seasons to win the title.

However, the Reds’ manager admits that his players will have to be “almost faultless” to beat Chelsea and Manchester City and win the club’s 20th title this season.

Klopp’s team won their first league title in 30 years with 99 points in 2020, a year after finishing second to City with 97, but the Reds boss believes a similar tally is no longer required due to the league’s general quality.

Liverpool, who are three points behind leaders Chelsea heading into the weekend, host West Ham United on Sunday afternoon, and Klopp believes that given the depth of quality, a high-90 haul will not be required after drawing 2-2 with Brighton at Anfield last week.

“I don’t know [how many points are required], but the league is getting better, so reaching 99 or 97 points is becoming more difficult, which is logical,” Klopp added.

“I have no idea what will be required, so we shouldn’t speculate, but one thing is certain: to win the league, you must be practically perfect.

“That’s the way things are. That is obvious. Chelsea is getting a lot of good press, and deservedly so – they have a fantastic team, a fantastic coach, and so on – but they are just three points ahead.

“It’s not like we’re far away now.

“We’ve had a chance to play them and know how excellent they are. City and the rest are in the same boat. Nothing is set in stone.

“We try to find a way to win games, and then injury luck plays a role.

“It’s the same for everyone, and you must find answers in difficult situations, keep on track, draw when you can’t win, win when you can, and avoid losing.

“You must take something away from the games, and that is exactly what we have done thus far. However, I have no idea how many points you’ll require this year.

“Actually, I don’t give a damn right now. It is going to be a.” The summary comes to a close. “