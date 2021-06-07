I couldn’t believe the terrorist had not been killed, a firearms officer told the inquest.

Despite being shot many times, suspect Usman Khan did not die, according to a weapons officer dispatched to the scene of the Fishmongers’ Hall terror incident.

The officer, whose identity was protected at Khan’s inquiry by the cipher AZ99, was one of six armed cops who fired 20 shots at Khan over two bursts of shooting, shortly after the suspect stabbed and killed two Cambridge University graduates.

Khan had been forced to the ground by passers-by after telling them he had a bomb on him in the first exchange, which consisted of two fast shots that knocked him out.

Khan summoned the energy to sit up from his prone position on the floor, where he had been seen on CCTV breathing deeply, writhing around, and appearing to mutter to himself. The second exchange, a volley of 18 shots over a period of around 90 seconds, came eight minutes later when he summoned the energy to sit up from his prone position on the floor where he had been seen on CCTV breathing deeply, writhing around, and appearing to mutter to himself

When he was hit by police gunfire, he appeared to turn his head sideways and stare directly at the armed policemen for a few seconds, briefly touching a wound on his forehead before dropping to the ground. When the site was certified safe, he was pronounced dead an hour later.

AZ99 testified during Khan’s inquest that he shot the suspect four times during the second round of gunfire, but that he was surprised Khan hadn’t died.

“He did fall back after one shot,” AZ99 remarked.

“It was rather weird – he put his hand to his head, then pulled it back to check for blood.

“All I could think was, ‘Why aren’t you dead?’” says the narrator.

According to AZ99, he opened fire because he thought Khan was reaching for a suicide belt that was wrapped around his waist.

“At that time there, I thought: ‘We’re dead,’” he told the inquest.

“This was the first time he made a movement that wasn’t a reflex.

“It felt like there was a clear movement of: I’m going to do something to you now.”

