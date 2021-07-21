‘I Caress Little Girls:’ A disturbing message was scrawled on the body of an 80-year-old woman who was discovered dead at her home in New York City.

The words “I touch tiny girls” were scribbled on the breast of an 80-year-old man discovered dead in the hallway of an apartment building in Staten Island.

According to CW station WPIX, the guy was identified as Robert Raynor, who was discovered shirtless and lifeless in an apartment building near Corson Avenue and Jersey Street on Monday morning.

According to the story, he also had the words “I take dolls in my room for girls ages 1-5” inscribed on his body. It looks that a black marker was utilized, according to authorities.

Raynor was claimed to have sustained facial damage, but the cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner. Raynor had difficulty getting around, according to his neighbors.

Neighbor Isaac Williams, who lives above Raynor’s flat, told the New York Post that there was noise in Raynor’s apartment early Monday.

He described it as “like people were wrestling or someone was tossing someone around.”

When Williams stepped out in the morning, he saw Raynor in the first-floor hallway, arms raised above his head, as if the shirtless man had been dragged out.

Raynor, according to Williams, “could scarcely walk” and rarely left his unit.

According to the New York Post, despite Raynor being arrested 24 times, none of the arrests were tied to pedophilia. His name does not show in the internet sex offenders list.

According to WNBC, Raynor lived with a niece and her two daughters. In less than a month, he is the second individual in the Tompkinsville area to pass away.

Francesco Gonzalez, 23, was shot in the face and killed at the spot inside a house on Stanley Ave. near Pine St. late last month.

Gonzalez was sleeping with his girlfriend when he was shot, according to the New York Daily News, but the girlfriend was unharmed. Gonzalez has been arrested 13 times, including for robbery and a drug offense. He was a member of the Original Stacks group, according to police.

Gonzalez was shot and killed in March, and John Pena, the commander of the Gorilla Stone Mafia organization, was arrested in connection with Gonzalez’ homicide.

There have been 204 killings in New York City as of late June, compared to 180 in the first half of 2020.