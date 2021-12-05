‘I can’t say that any more,’ says Farhad Moshiri, despite Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands’ reservations.

Elton Welsby acknowledges he has his reservations about Rafa Benitez’s ability to turn around Everton’s problems, but he doesn’t believe Blues fans will cry if the former Liverpool manager leaves Goodison Park.

Everton has gone eight Premier League games without a win, their longest winless streak in the tournament since 1999, and Benitez is now the odds-on favorite to be the next Premier League manager to be fired, according to the bookies.

The 61-year-most old’s recent setback was a humiliating 4-1 Merseyside Derby thrashing at Goodison Park, where visiting fans taunted him and his team by chanting his name, adapting their song about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heard during Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October to “Rafa’s at the wheel.”

Welsby, a lifelong Evertonian, is disturbed by what he’s seen recently from his beloved Blues as a former television sports broadcaster.

“I hoped Rafa Benitez would make a difference,” he told The Washington Newsday. That’s something I can’t say anymore.

“I think his expression and body language during the post-match interviews (after the defeat to Liverpool) spoke a lot.

“He appeared shell-shocked by Everton’s performance.

“Putting the Liverpool connections aside, I looked at the job he did at Newcastle United, and I thought, ‘yeah, he’ll do well as long as Evertonians accept him.’ They went down, but they came back up, and he kept them in there with very little financial help from Mike Ashley,’ and I thought, “yeah, he’ll do well as long as Evertonians accept him.”

I have no idea what the overall percentages are among the fanbase, but from what I’ve seen on Twitter, it appears that the majority of them are unhappy with his presence.

“You also have to ask if he came to Everton for the sake of comfort.

“Now that he’s back in Caldy with his family, I’m beginning to wonder whether it was just a question of convenience.”

“It was either extremely dumb or very daring for Farhad Moshiri and the board to appoint him,” Welsby continued, “and now I don’t know which.”

“I like to think I’m fair, but I don’t believe any Evertonian would be devastated if Rafa were to leave the club.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”