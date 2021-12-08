‘I can’t believe it,’ Jamie Carragher said after Liverpool’s win, revealing a text message from Tyler Morton’s father.

Jamie Carragher had a poignant exchange with Tyler Morton’s father after Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan Wednesday evening.

In a Champions League dead rubber at the San Siro, Jurgen Klopp gave a lot of players first-team opportunities, with Morton among those that began.

The 18-year-old was named to Liverpool’s starting lineup in their 2-0 win over Porto at Anfield a fortnight ago, and he made the most of his chance in Italy.

Morton, who has been with the Reds since he was seven years old, has played in the Carabao Cup, Champions League, and Premier League for the Reds, and has left an impression on supporters.

Carragher was one of many who was ecstatic to see Morton reclaim his place on the grandest stage, and he emailed Morton’s father as soon as it was announced he would be starting.

“Let’s get the text that someone just texted me back,” the former Liverpool defender stated on CBS Sports after the game.

“Before the game, I called him (Morton’s father) and told him, ‘Brilliant.'” I was pleased for you and your family when I saw the teamsheet.’ “I can’t believe what I’m hearing,” Carragher said, reading Morton’s father’s reaction. Thank you kindly!” “So, that’s his father – I told you so!” My son attended Liverpool, which now accepts children as young as six.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on that specific group of players.” James Norris, who has never played, is another player on the bench.

“I’ve watched them develop through the system, and now they’re at the age – 18 or 19 – when they need to establish themselves in the game.”

Carragher was part of Liverpool’s 1-0 victory at the San Siro in 2008, as Rafa Benitez’s side knocked Inter Milan out of the Champions League last-16.

He was fully aware of what a unique arena this is to play in a match, and he saw how crucial this would have been for Morton, who was only 18 years old at the time.

"In my opinion, Tyler Morton played fantastic in the middle of the field. A teenager who plays for Liverpool, one of the world's most prestigious clubs."