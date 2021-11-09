“I believe we should plant more trees so that we can make the Earth happy again,” says the Wavertree nursery, which encourages children to care for the environment.

Climate change discussions can be dismal and depressing.

However, these are debates that each of us should be having, and they are now more important than ever.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, often known as COP26, will take place in 2021 and will be the 26th of its type. The event began on Sunday, October 31 and will end on Friday, November 12.

The climate talks bring leaders of state, climate experts, and campaigners together to agree on coordinated action to combat climate change, a global problem that affects us all.

Kids Planet Wavertree, an innovative day nursery described by parents as a “place of wonder and awe,” provides a one-of-a-kind atmosphere in which even the tiniest of little kids are encouraged to love their planet and learn how even small actions may have a huge influence.

The nursery operates under the fantastic philosophy that today’s children are the minds of the future, therefore it’s critical that they grasp topics like climate change and that values encouraging them to protect our beautiful world are taught in them from a young age.

At Kids Planet, children are actively encouraged to study and engage with others, developing skills such as speech and communication, thinking and problem-solving, and being fascinated about the beautiful world around them.

The environment is an important part of life at Kids Planet, and it has been shown to be a major role in helping children’s learning and development in the early years, which is why the team at Kids Planet make sure that every day involves an adventure in the great outdoors for the little ones.

Children at Kids Planet were actively encouraged to explore the outdoors during the COP26 event, which led to discussions about trees and leaves, as well as the changing colors of autumn. When the children returned to nursery for a circle time activity, they continued to talk about it.

The kids talked about what they saw on their autumn stroll, especially the trees and how important they are. The kids noted how they assist us in breathing, as well as the. “The summary has come to an end.”