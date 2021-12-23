‘I batter men,’ yelled the woman, who then smacked her neighbor with a brandy bottle.

Just minutes after asking for his help in stopping drugs, a woman battered her neighbor with a brandy bottle.

On March 11 of this year, Marion Kelly defeated Paul Garner at his flat on Pecksniff Close in Toxteth.

The two had been neighbors for a short time, and Mr Garner had invited the 57-year-old in on the day of the attack after she sought his guidance on quitting narcotics, something he had done successfully.

In a street brawl, a man was assaulted with a’metal bar.’

Kelly, on the other hand, became enraged after a short time and began hitting Mr Garner with an empty brand bottle from which she had been drinking.

Mr Garner began to bleed as Kelly screamed “I batter men” throughout the attack, according to the evidence presented before Liverpool Crown Court.

The prosecutor, Martyn Walsh, stated that both Kelly and Mr Garner had been drinking before the assault, but did not elaborate on the cause of the escalation.

He stated, ” “She became enraged and began beating him with an empty brandy bottle.

“‘I batter men,’ she remarked. She then noticed he was bleeding and whispered, “Paul, I’m very sorry,” before stopping and starting again.” Kelly was arrested later that year and given police no-comment interviews before pleading guilty earlier this year.

Mr Garner died of other causes before the case could be heard in court, therefore the full extent of his injuries in the long run was unknown.

Kelly admitted what she had done, but Mr Garner’s death meant the case had moved forward only on the basis of Mr Garner’s version of events and immediate injuries, according to defense attorney Paul Becker.

He stated, ” “It’s a unique circumstance to be advising a client when the complainant has passed away.

“The prosecution then opted to pursue a hearsay defense, which was only presented last week.”

Kelly has a long history of convictions, including a number of battery and assault charges dating back decades.

Kelly had engaged in a “prolonged assault” on Mr Garner, according to the judge, Recorder David Knifton, QC.

Kelly, who has no established address, was sentenced to 17 months in prison after admitting to injuring.