‘I am capable of murder, I have tried before,’ a’very angry’ adolescent tells cops.

After drinking nearly a pint of vodka, a 19-year-old got “berserk” and threw a large knife at a police officer.

Joshua Dunbavin became “extremely angry” after drinking nearly a pint of vodka at his shared apartment on March 11.

According to prosecutor Louise Santamera, Dunbarvin resided at the shared property on Sherlock Lane, Wallasey, and spent the evening listening to music and drinking with his now-ex-partner Demi Jones.

When the 19-year-old began to ponder about his mother’s death, his mood began to shift, and he began arguing with two women on the landing. Miss Jones exited the room and took a seat on the stairwell.

“He seized her by the neck and punched her in the face for no apparent reason,” said Judge Stuart Driver, QC.

Miss Jones entered the room of one of the other women, but he returned after approximately 20 minutes and demanded Miss Jones leave the room with him.

“She didn’t want to,” Miss Santamera explained, “and the other girls ordered him to go or they’d contact the cops.” He seemed to have lost it at this moment.

“He became enraged and grabbed Demi’s hair. The females were able to get him away from her, which seemed to enrage him even more.

“Before his girlfriend could push him out of the room, he grabbed one of the girls’ televisions and flung it at her. They slammed the door shut and dialed 911.

“The defendant then went mad and stormed into his room, picking up his television and hurling it down the stairs, causing damage to a cabinet and a couch.”

He went downstairs after another dispute with a companion on the landing, armed with two knives from a kitchen drawer.

The terrifying scene on the road when police arrived and found Dunbavin, who was limping heavily, waving the knives and making threats to stab the policemen, was shown on CCTV footage to Liverpool Crown Court.

Dunbavin then swung an eight-inch blade at PC Michael Blakemore, missing him just.

The officer stated that the knife was thrown with such power that it snapped at the handle, and that he had feared for his life. “The summary has come to an end.”