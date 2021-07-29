I am at a loss for words… I’ve never let it stop me, though.

This week’s piece is particularly difficult for me to write because it involves an embarrassing subject – even for me.

Dyslexia – or word blindness – is a significant issue for me.

Let me begin by stating that I do write my own weekly piece.

I then call the Echo and dictate my copy to one of their pleasant employees.

Of course, they’ll add punctuation.

Thank heavens they can’t see my horrible spelling errors, which I’m not proud of.

My writing is also terrible, and I have the appearance of a doctor writing a prescription (sorry doctors).

Alexa is my greatest ally these days, as I frequently inquire about spellings, which is quite helpful.

When people advise me to use a dictionary, I feel annoyed because how are you expected to look something up if you can’t spell it?

Before I go any further, I’d like to clarify that I’m writing to help others know they’re not alone, and that you should never let it stop you.

I genuinely cried with delight when Alastair Machray MBE, former editor of the Liverpool The Washington Newsday, asked me to start a column all those years ago.

I’ve known The Washington Newsday since I was a child, and it’s been incredibly supportive of me throughout my career.

It’s a little surreal to have a voice in your local paper, and I pinch myself every week.

I begin working on my column a week in advance, go over it every day, and write it by hand.

This issue has plagued me my entire life.

Some teachers and a lot of my classmates used to call me thick when I was a kid at school.

As a result, I was regularly caned.

Words like Michael and Michelle have always been a challenge for me (no jokes please).

I’m confused by D and B, and the major one is to, two, and too.

I used to have sleepless nights learning my scripts when I was in panto.

If I said a word incorrectly when memorizing my lines, it would stick in my head for the rest of my life.

When learning a new script, I also have trouble erasing the prior year’s script.

Week in the life of a week in the life of a week in the life of a “The summary has come to an end.”