‘I Am Angry,’ says a nurse about her hospitalized toddler’s battle with COVID.

An Oklahoma nurse, whose 3-year-old daughter contracted COVID-19 and got gravely ill, believes she contracted the virus while dealing with unprotected patients.

According to The Tulsa World, Amelia Cannon works in the Emergency Department at her hospital, but because to the recent Delta-fueled rise in cases, she has been spending more time in COVID-19 rooms.

COVID-19 instances have risen rapidly in Oklahoma, as they have around the country. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma was 2,267 on Monday, up from 1,159 a month ago. Just about 43% of the population has received all of their vaccinations.

Cannon told The Tulsa World that she started feeling ill after only a few shifts. Her family, however, had already been infected with the virus at that point. Her spouse, as well as both of her daughters, developed illnesses.

Aurora was admitted to the hospital after becoming lethargic and developing a temperature of 104 to 105 degrees, according to The Tulsa World. Her blood levels fell in the hospital, and she was sent to the pediatric intensive care unit. She was put on BiPap, which is a type of ventilation therapy.

Cannon told the newspaper, “Emotionally, it’s obviously the hardest thing I’ve ever had to watch.” “You may go to a middle schooler or a teenager and say, ‘Look, this is what you need to do to improve.’ To a 3-year-old, however, it’s all confusion and anxiety. She has no idea why she is unable to return home. She is baffled as to why her family is unable to accompany her.”

According to The Tulsa World, she was released from the hospital on Monday after a 12-day stay.

“The medical team at Aurora is astounded at how rapidly she recovered. Last night, I didn’t have any oxygen. Today I’ve been running in circles with no dips in oxygen saturation. Eating. Drinking. Playing. Laughing. Now it’s time to rejoice!!” Cannon expressed himself on Facebook. “I’m so glad this chapter of our lives is coming to an end. “We’ll never be the same again.”

Cannon voiced her displeasure in a Facebook post on August 12 that working with unvaccinated patients had forced her to bring the illness home to her family. She asked people to educate themselves about the vaccine and make better decisions.

