‘Hypocritical’ Lara Trump slams Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris have been criticized for their silence on Afghan women.

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, slammed Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama for their “silence” on Afghan women.

“Michelle Obama hasn’t said anything to you. “And you haven’t heard from our Vice President, Kamala Harris,” she remarked on Fox News Saturday’s Justice with Judge Jeanine. “Wake Democrat women are some of the most hypocrite people on the face of the planet.”

She argued that Harris and Obama only speak up when it is in their best political interests, alluding to how life will be different for children and women in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

“They are silent, and it is noted,” Trump stated.

She also discussed the conditions that Afghan women and children will face under the Taliban’s control, claiming that girls as young as nine years old are “subjected to marriage at that age and raped, tortured, and slaughtered in the streets if they don’t follow the Taliban’s rule.”

“When it’s politically advantageous, they [Obama and Harris] are glad to be activists. “And the second, they don’t care because they have nothing to gain,” Trump continued. “These Afghan women will never see another day the same way they did before the US withdrew. Their lives will never be the same.”

Last month, Trump, who is married to former President Barack Obama’s son Eric, chastised Harris for how she handled the situation in Afghanistan and other issues, such as the southern border crisis.

“She doesn’t want anything to do with the [Afghanistan] situation because she understands, as do we all, that it is a stain on America that will last forever, and I assume she’s just trying to run out the clock on it, hoping we’ll all forget about it. Kamala Harris, we won’t forget about it. We’ve seen what you’ve done in this circumstance, and it’s nothing,” she remarked at the time on Fox News.

Women in Afghanistan have demanded protection from the Taliban, fearing that their rights will be infringed if the group is allowed to dominate.

Women in Afghanistan have demanded protection from the Taliban, fearing that their rights will be infringed if the group is allowed to dominate.

For the second day in a row, the Taliban used gunfire to disperse an Afghan women's march advocating for equality.