Hyperthermia and dehydration killed a California family found dead on a hiking trail.

The official cause of death for the California family discovered dead along a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest in August was heat and probably dehydration, authorities said Thursday.

The reason of death for the family’s dog, which was discovered on the route with them, is still unknown, but it is thought to be heat-related, according to Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, were last seen on August 16, one day after they set out on a trip along the Savage Lundy Trail. The Sierra National Forest lies east of San Jose and south of Yosemite National Park, and the trail is located there.

On August 17, search and rescue personnel discovered the family dead. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said it cooperated with more than 30 local, state, and federal entities as the investigation progressed since authorities were unable to pinpoint an initial cause of death. According to Briese, the cause of death was determined on October 15 “based on the autopsy, our investigation, and a slew of toxicology reports.”

“Heat-related deaths are particularly difficult to investigate,” Briese said during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. “I’d want to express my gratitude to everyone for bearing with us as we examined this matter.” The family’s hiking adventure, according to Briese, began on the night of August 14 when Gerrish used an app on his phone to chart out a hiking route. Gerrish was a frequent hiker who utilized numerous hiking applications, according to Briese, so this was not unusual for him to do.

A witness saw the family of three and their dog heading toward a trailhead not far from where their remains were subsequently discovered on August 15 at around 7:45 a.m. local time. A witness told investigators 15 minutes later that they observed the family’s truck parked at the trailhead.

Temperatures in the area hit 107 to 109 degrees in the early afternoon, according to Briese. As a result of a fire that swept through the area three years ago, he characterized the route as having “very little shade.”

