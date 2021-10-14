Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of “Squid Game,” reveals the hidden meaning behind Gi-red hun’s hair.

Squid Game, Netflix’s breakout blockbuster Korean drama series, has shown no signs of slowing down nearly a month after its September 17 release.

The riveting series, in which hundreds of debt-ridden people compete to the death in a series of violent children’s games for a large cash reward, is chock-full of Easter eggs and show hints that may have been concealed in plain sight.

Several issues remain, such as Gi-startling hun’s bright red hair revealed in the series finale (contestant No. 456, played by Lee Jung-jae, who—spoiler alert—wins the competition).

Following the conclusion of the competition, Gi-hun returns to his life in Seoul, but finds it difficult to cope with everything he experienced at the games, including the deaths of his boyhood buddy and other competitors.

Gi-hun visits a hair salon in the penultimate episode, where he subsequently walks out with his hair colored red—a detail that has piqued the interest of many viewers.

When asked why Gi-hair hun’s was dyed red, Squid Game writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained in a recent interview with South Korea’s Sports Chosun that the idea came to him intuitively while thinking about the “craziest thing” Gi-hun could do in light of all the horrific experiences he’d had up to that point.

After the old man (Oh Il-nam, participant No. 001, played by Oh Young-soo) exposes the twisted truth about the games to Gi-hun, he travels to that hair salon.

Hwang expressed his doubts that Gi-hun, who was still reeling from the old man’s unexpected disclosure, would be able to return to a normal life.

The director thought the Gi-hun of the time would suffice “something he would never have been able to do in the past. That’s when the idea of red hair came to me “In a recent interview with South Korean channel SBS News, Hwang stated.

“You could say it depicts Gi-inability hun’s to return to the past,” the filmmaker remarked, adding that the character’s indignation and rage are also represented by the red color.

Gi-rage hun’s was palpable in the series’ last scene, in which he is on the phone with someone from the competition while en route to meet his daughter.

Gi-hun narrates the story. This is a condensed version of the information.