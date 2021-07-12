Huyton’s visage could be changed by a £20 million capital injection.

Plans to revitalize Huyton’s downtown area could benefit from a £20 million injection as part of the government’s “levelling up” ambition.

Knowsley Council has sought for funding from the government’s £4.8 billion “Levelling Up Fund,” which is intended to help disadvantaged communities with infrastructure projects.

If the bid is successful, the funds will be used to fund the first stages of the council’s ambition to totally re-shape Huyton Village over the next decade, as well as £2.2 million in council funds.

The current council offices and other buildings off Archway Road would be demolished to make way for a new complex including a new council headquarters, shops, flats, and a hotel.

There would also be significant alterations to public areas in the town center, with a new village green proposed for the development’s center, as well as connections to Derby Road and the bus station.

As part of the town center revamp, the council has suggested constructing an event area as well as a “health and wellbeing garden.”

“We have ambitious aspirations for Huyton Village centre, and our fresh £20 million funding request to the government would considerably help our 10-year development plans for Huyton,” said Cllr Tony Brennan, Knowsley’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development.

“We’ve already started on these ambitions by delivering a number of shopfront upgrades, which have drawn new businesses to the village center. Our proposals for a mixed-use commercial sector, as well as changes to the public realm and public access, would be supported by the bid.

“If we are successful in our application, with a decision likely in October, we will conduct comprehensive public consultation to ensure that the perspectives of local residents and businesses are heard, particularly about public realm enhancements in the village center.”

Other Huyton ideas include the building of a health and wellbeing hub near the station and the replacement of the town’s multi-story parking park with a new leisure development.

Merseyside councils have submitted multiple bids in an attempt to gain funding for redevelopment projects.

Two have been filed by Sefton Council.