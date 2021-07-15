Huyton’s underworld has been brought to its knees by an encrochat hack.

As a result of the EncroChat phone network’s infiltration, police have continued to target criminal gangs in the Huyton region.

During operations in the Huyton area this morning ( Thursday), detectives discovered 40kg of suspected cocaine. On suspicion of narcotics offenses, three men and a woman were arrested.

According to the force, today’s activities was the outcome of Operation Venetic, the codename for the hacking of the Encrochat phone network. Crime organizations across Europe utilized the encrypted network to sell drugs, firearms, and plot other violent crimes.

EncroChat police raided homes and discovered millions of pounds of narcotics.

Since the team initially got messages transmitted over the site, Operation Aquarium, Merseyside Police’s reaction to Project Emma – the French-Dutch project that cracked the encrypted messaging system – has been responsible for 130 arrests.

Today was the latest in a series of raids in Huyton as a result of Operation Venetic, which appears to have had a significant impact on local drug gangs.

As part of the same police investigation, a number of well-known street dealers from the Huyton neighborhood have been arrested.

Because of Operation Venetic’s success so far, there is an increasing sense of despair and desperation among Knowsley-based crime gangs.

The police probe appears to have impacted multiple generations of criminals, all of whom were extensively involved in the cocaine trade.

Criminals who have not used an EncroChat phone but whose associates have are equally concerned about future advancements, according to the ECHO.

“They must be on their knees by now,” one former Liverpool criminal told the ECHO. And running is pointless because if your name is on one of the Encro phones, they will track you down.”

According to Detective Chief Inspector Mark Kameen, the force is still sorting through the massive amount of data seized from the network. He stated that the police department still had a lot more doors to knock on and arrests to make.

Operation Venetic has been described as highly disruptive by the ECHO. The summary comes to a close.