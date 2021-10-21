Huyton’s Paul Holding takes first place in angling.

Even though anglers felt the unexpected drop in temperature last weekend (proof that the winter months have arrived), it was nonetheless considered as a productive break, with fisheries all throughout the country registering some spectacular catches.

Taking a trip across the water to Moreton’s Lingmere, this wonderful location has always seems to never disappoint a visitor.

Lingmere never seems to fail when it comes to offering a day’s fishing irrespective the weather, even now, in these next winter months.

Lingmere is a venue that flourishes with enthusiasm and is run by one rod who understands how to suit the anglers’ needs. It is heavily stocked with a fantastic head of carp and F1’s, as well as many mixed species that every commercial angler looks forward to catching.

With all of his skills, Steve Openshaw has put together a beautiful fishery, and as a top angler competing on the national open circuit, he ensures that everyone’s needs are satisfied, including having that fantastic café on site. Steve can be reached at 07766651817.

The North West Association of Sea Angling Clubs held their final match of the association Summer League on the seafront and returning this way during the weekend.

This tournament, held on the Maddock and Town Hall banks, saw Alan Price win the match and the league title with an impossible catch of seven dogfish, a conger, and a flounder for 490cm off the Maddock Bank.

That victory drove Welsh International Ben Price (no related) into second place, with Ben putting together 452cm with eight dogfish.

Dave Hutchinson’s mixed bag of pouting, hounds, whiting, and conger took third place.

He caught the longest spherical fish, measuring 87cm, with the conger. With a 37cm plaice, international Heather Lindfield won the flatfish pool.

On Sunday, fourteen of the best canal outfits competed in the fourth round of the Liverpool DAA Teams of Four League.

From Lydiate’s Pilling Lane Bridge to Maghull’s Legion, this one fished exceptionally well for water. “The summary has come to an end.”