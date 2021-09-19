Huyton’s mother and daughter are ‘overwhelmed’ by their hair and beauty business’s success.

After the lockdown, a Huyton mother and daughter who own their own hair and beauty salon have been “overwhelmed” by the number of new clients they’ve received.

The coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on the service industry, and in some cases resulted in the permanent closure of small enterprises, restaurants, and other establishments.

Many firms are still fighting for survival now that limitations have been loosened, but mother and daughter Lisa and Lois Preston have rushed back into business head foremost.

Customers love the £40 Special at Aldi.

They claim that the breakfast maker is “the best invention.”

They’re busier than they could have expected as directors of Lois Jane Hair & Beauty on Longview Drive in Huyton.

Lisa, 43, has always resided in Huyton, and she ultimately started her own modest salon on Woolton Road in Childwall after starting her profession in hairdressing more than 20 years ago.

Lisa established herself in the hairdressing field, and her daughter Lois, now 25, developed an interest in cosmetics. Lisa then wanted to open a larger salon with more space, and she discovered the perfect location just minutes from their home.

Six hair stations, a spray tanning room, a private beauty room, a separate hair washing room, and a comprehensive display of hair goods to buy can be found downstairs. Lois takes center stage upstairs, where she mostly focuses on beauty and nails.

Lisa and Lois have also created their own line of hair goods, which includes a branded wave comb with a velvet case, a pink vent brush, and a gold paddle brush, as well as a whole line of hair extensions. The salon serves as a one-stop shop for hair extensions, selling tools and equipment to other stylists as well as supplying and fitting the hair.

Lois began practicing makeup on herself, family, and friends before obtaining her certification. CND nails, spray tanning, semi-permanent eyelashes, crystal clear microdermabrasion facials, lash lifts, and brown lamination are among the services she’s learned since then.

“I’ve spent the last eight years of my life growing up at the salon,” Lois explained. It’s given me a lot of confidence, and I’ve been learning and growing along the road.

“Working with my mother is fantastic, but it may be challenging at times because we used to work and live together!”

“The summary comes to an end.”