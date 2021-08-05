Hussain Manawer, a poet, makes work that aims to inspire young people.

A poem has been created just for young people who will receive their major test scores next week, asking them to look beyond the results and focus instead on their goals for the future.

The powerful new poem, written by poet and mental health campaigner Hussain Manawer, intends to reduce students’ panic – which, according to data, is at an all-time high – and let them know that they are not defined by their exam results.

According to a study conducted by the online learning portal FutureLearn, 54% of young people anticipating test results this summer have experienced greater anxiety.

According to the survey of 1,000 UK students aged 16 to 22, 41% of those who will receive exam scores next week are concerned about being able to get into university, and a quarter are concerned that receiving worse grades than expected may prevent them from getting a job.

Manawer asked Manawer to produce a new work that was influenced by the research. The poem, titled “Your Future Is Good,” is the outcome. It alludes to the poet’s own experiences with results day: “These letters on these small bits of paper reportedly determined my entire existence.”

He also discusses how his results caused him to be labeled a failure.

During the pandemic, family life, not only school life, had a negative impact on young people’s confidence levels, according to the study. Pressure from parents, as well as the need to be continuously “seen as achieving,” have heightened their expectations and anxiety around results day.

Just over half of those expecting results (51%) said they expect their family to be disappointed if their results aren’t what they expected. Furthermore, nearly three-quarters (72%) believed they would disappoint themselves.

However, the survey’s findings were not all doom and gloom, with 52% admitting that furthering their education will enable them to speak up for what they believe in. Climate change was mentioned by half of those polled as a concern.

“There are so many external forces that put pressure on young people and make it worse.”

