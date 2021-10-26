Husband’s wife is accused of dismembering his body and claiming his benefits for four years.

According to a federal criminal complaint, a woman dissected her dead husband’s body, put his remains in the trash, and continued to collect his benefits for years.

According to the complaint obtained by The Washington Newsday, Nancy Kay Shedleski, 69, of Las Vegas, is charged with theft of federal funds.

Shedleski never reported her husband’s death in 2015, according to the complaint.

Until early December 2019, the Social Security Administration (SSA) continued to deposit his retirement benefits into the couple’s account. The entire amount of the payments was estimated to be around $121,040 from August 2015 to December 2019.

In June 2019, the SSA received an anonymous tip that Shedleski’s husband had gone missing in 2015 and that she was the one receiving his benefits, initiating an investigation.

Investigators looked through her husband’s medical records and discovered he hadn’t seen a doctor in over four years, which they thought was odd for a guy in his 70s, according to the complaint.

In July 2019, the SSA office in Las Vegas attempted to contact the guy at the phone number indicated on his records, but received no answer. They also tried to reach out to Shedleski.

Shedleski eventually contacted the SSA office in Las Vegas and informed them that she and her husband were sharing an apartment in the city.

She first informed SSA investigators visited her residence in December 2019 that her spouse was on a “Walk-About” across the country and that she hadn’t seen him in a few months.

Shedleski later revealed in the interview that her spouse had gone missing in August 2015. She then revealed that he had died in the cellar of their Pennsylvania family home earlier that month. It was unclear how he passed away.

Body Parts Dumped in the Garbage

Shedleski informed police in a second interview in January 2020 that she had dismembered her husband’s body, boxed up the body parts, and tossed them out in the trash. According to the lawsuit, she subsequently called her family and informed them that her spouse had died.

“Shedleski confirmed that [her husband]received no ambulance, hospitalization, funeral, burial, or cremation,” it continued.

She confirmed that she had continued to receive her husband's monthly SSA in that interview.