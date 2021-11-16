Husband’s plans to attend a friend’s wedding in another country after Wife’s due date incites resentment.

Beyond posting that her spouse wants to attend a foreign wedding just weeks after her due date, a mother sparked fury on the internet.

The mother shared her story on the famous Mumsnet forum, seeking for feedback on whether her reaction was “over the top.”

She revealed that her husband opted to forego her husband’s friend’s bachelor party, which is taking place abroad, after explaining that their baby is due around the time of his friend’s bachelor party.

He has opted to attend the wedding, despite the fact that it would require a four-night stay and a 4-5-hour trip, only 2-3 weeks after her due date.

She wrote, “[My husband] isn’t very close to this friend, but they’re both part of the same larger circle.” “He says he’ll miss the stag, but he really wants to go to the wedding, so I’ll be stuck at home with a two-week-old and a three-year-old.” “I have no family in the area and no one to aid me.” I’m surprised he wants to go, and I’m not sure how to express my fear of being left alone so soon, but I’m not sure if I’m just being OTT,” she added.

The mother’s dilemma has brought to light the modern-day inconsistencies in parenting responsibility. According to Pew Research Center, over half of Americans (53 percent) believe mothers are better at caring for a new infant than fathers. Only 1% of respondents believe fathers are better at parenting than mothers.

Although 71% of respondents believe it is equally important for newborn newborns to bond with their mothers and fathers, nearly a quarter (27%) believe it is more vital for babies to bond with their mothers.

Despite spending significantly more time on childcare than in previous decades, fathers reported spending an average of eight hours per week on child care and ten hours on household tasks in 2016. Mothers, on the other hand, spend around 14 hours per week on child care and 18 hours per week on housework.

Many people thought this mom’s case was an opportunity for true equal parenting to emerge, with many others arguing that the father shouldn’t be leaving so soon after the kid is born.

One user remarked, "Why should she have to manage?" "They belong to him."