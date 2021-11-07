Husband’s anguish when his ‘golden-hearted’ wife passes away.

After suffering a stroke, heart attack, and cancer, a “generous” 59-year-old died.

Berlinda Hance, of Netherton, died on October 31 of what is suspected to be kidney failure that had progressed to sepsis.

Haelie Worthington, 26, hailed her as “generous” and “beautiful,” and she has left behind her husband Sammy.

The Washington Newsday quoted Haelie, a health care assistant, as saying: “When she was 23, she was diagnosed with bowel cancer; she battled it, but her bowels were removed and she was forced to use a colostomy bag.

“That became infected, she developed kidney stones, and kidney failure developed, although she was in a nursing home at the time. On October 8, she suffered a stroke, followed by a heart attack on October 11. That’s how they discovered her kidneys were failing.” She went on to say: “She was stunning. My boyfriend knew her better than I did, and we’ve been together for two years. She was a gorgeous person with a golden heart. I couldn’t find anything wrong with her.” Berlinda died in Aintree Hospital after spending a couple of months in a care home. Haelie and her 27-year-old partner Debbie Jones have started a GoFundMe page to try to finance the majority of the funeral expenses.

Sammy Hance, Berlinda’s 75-year-old husband, has been left to pay for the funeral but is unable to do so.

Sammy has learning disabilities, and Haelie believes they will manifest themselves on the day of the burial.

She stated, ” “It hasn’t fully dawned on him yet. He cried the other day, but it hasn’t truly hit him yet. I don’t believe it will sink in till the burial. He’s 75 years old, which makes him a lot older than Berlinda, who was only 59 at the time.

“He’s extremely confused and constantly getting his identities mixed up, which is why we’ve intervened on his behalf to attempt to arrange his burial.”

