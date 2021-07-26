Husband tortured and thrashed a woman for refusing to sell jewelry.

After his newlywed wife refused to sell her valuables, a man in India allegedly starved her and beat her to death.

The 31-year-old lady claimed she was assaulted and tortured for more dowry in a statement to police on Thursday. The woman stated her husband physically attacked her after she objected to his decision to sell her valuables in front of local journalists on Saturday. According to Times Now News, the incident occurred in Kerala, India’s southernmost state.

“Three days after we married, Jipson [husband]and his mother began pressuring me to ask my family for money. He also wanted to buy an apartment by selling my gold. He started threatening me because I kept saying no. At first, the abuse was only verbal. He used to curse at me and threaten to lock me up in the room if I didn’t stop. Later on, he began to beat me up till I was black and blue. He suffocated me and thrashed me in the abdomen and back at night. She told The News Minute, “I couldn’t even cry.”

“They starved me without feeding me because I refused to sell the gold from my marriage,” she claimed.

On July 17, the woman’s father went to her husband’s house to interrogate him about the harassment. The man, on the other hand, is accused of thrashing his father-in-law, shattering his leg and rib bone.

“He shoved me to the ground,” I said. My head was damaged due to the uneven terrain. His father then stomped on my leg. I recall hearing a noise before passing out. The woman’s father told local reporters, “I could feel them bashing my chest and face.”

The victim stated that she is sharing her story so that other women are not harassed in the same way she was.

“He was previously married. We had no idea that that woman had left him because of similar suffering. He’ll most likely marry again. “I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through,” she told The News Minute, adding that she and her husband will be formally separated.

It was unclear whether the husband had faced any legal action as of yet in the matter.