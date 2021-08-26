Husband Stabs Wife 20 Times In Front Of Son In Attempt To Murder Her; Found Guilty

After stabbing his ex-wife 20 times with a kitchen knife in front of their toddler son nearly a year ago, an Israeli man was found guilty of attempting to murder her on Wednesday.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Aviad Moshe was also found guilty of inflicting serious injury under aggravated circumstances on his then-wife, Shira Isakov, as well as abusing the couple’s then-2-year-old son by forcing him to witness acts of violence at the couple’s Mitzpe Ramon home in September last year.

According to The Times of Israel, Moshe was charged in October 2020 with stabbing Isakov 20 times, hitting her with a rolling pin, and strangling her on the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday on Sept. 18.

According to the outlet, Isakov underwent emergency surgery after being critically injured in the assault and has since undergone multiple procedures to rebuild her face. Since the incident, the couple is said to have divorced.

The Jerusalem Post quoted Moshe as saying, “I lost it, I have no ability to explain, I don’t know what came over me.” Moshe accused Iskov of provoking and insulting him.

“The defendant could have refrained from his actions but chose to continue to harm [Isakov],“ the court said, rejecting his claim. He closed the door after speaking with the neighbors. All of this did not persuade him to halt his assault. His claims that he didn’t want her to die were nothing more than rhetoric.”

Judge Yael Raz-Levi stated, “The crime of attempted murder was proven beyond all reasonable doubt.”

Moshe’s defense attorneys argued that he couldn’t be convicted of child abuse because the acts weren’t committed against him, but Raz-Levi disagreed, ruling that “abuse can exist without physical contact when it comes to mental abuse.”

Moshe also “opened his testimony with an apology to Shira, but his testimony dealt with presenting the complainant in a negative light in an attempt to justify his actions,” according to the magistrate.

Isakov, who was present at the hearing, expressed her relief with the decision and expressed her expectation that her ex-husband would receive the “maximum punishment” for his crimes.

“We’ll see what happens at sentencing,” the mother said.

“It’s good that they acknowledged the boy has been mentally harmed. He only resumed speaking after 11 months. To women who are afraid to complain, I say: Have the courage. That isn’t an easy place. Washington Newsday Brief News.